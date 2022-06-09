Why aren’t Indians looking for jobs?

The CMIE has estimated in April of 2022 that around 900 million Indians have voluntarily exited the workforce because they do not want to look for jobs.

Sudisha Mishra and Aarushi Kataria discuss the reasons why this might be happening, the idea of ‘discouraged workers’, and the steps that can be taken to alleviate this including data collection, employer policies, and skill development.

