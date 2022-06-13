Lancet Commission Report : Financing Primary Health – Part 2

In low-income and lower-middle income countries such as India financing of Primary Health Care (PHC) is dominated by relatively unregulated private expenditure, most of which is out of pocket. In this episode of All Things Policy, Priyal Lyncia D’almeida and Harshit Kukreja talk about ways to finance PHC, fixed payment, incentives for providers, capitation based financing and reducing Out of Pocket expenditure in the second part of a 2 part series.

Suggested Readings:

1. Our previous episode – Lancet Commission Report : Financing Primary Health – Part 1

2. The Lancet Global Health Commission on financing primary health care: putting people at the centre