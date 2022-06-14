Talks with the TTP: Peace in Sight for Pakistan Army?

On June 3, the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) announced an indefinite ceasefire on its operations in Pakistan. Negotiated by the body of 50 tribal elders from Pakistan and the Haqqani Network, the ceasefire will allow the Pakistan army and the TTP the time to conclude the peace agreement. The fact that the Army agreed to release a substantial number of TTP prisoners and provided a Presidential Pardon to two key militant commanders shows that the army is serious about negotiating a peace deal with the terrorist group. So, how are the peace talks going on? Whether a negotiated settlement is possible or peace will remain elusive? Priyal Lyncia D’Almeida talks to Shrey Khanna about the ongoing negotiations between the TTP and Pakistan Army.