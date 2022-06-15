India needs more institutions, not fewer

A popular way to think about strengthening the Indian republic is to ponder on improving its institutions. Sridhar Krishna speaks to Pranay Kotasthane who goes beyond this to talk about the institutions that don’t exist. India is missing many meta-institutions which could truly strengthen our republic and Pranay has lots to say on this subject.
