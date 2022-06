India and Pakistan had striking similarities when they embarked on their different democratic trajectories immediately upon their twin independences. Maya Tudor’s The Promise of Power examines the origins of democracy in India and autocracy in Pakistan. Aarushi Kataria and Shrey Khanna join Atish Padhy to discuss the role of class composition of the independence struggle and how it feeds into the characteristics of the political party.

Suggested reading:

The Promise of Power by Maya Tudor