The Agnipath scheme which aims to reform the way the armed forces recruits new soldiers, has been met with criticism and protests across the country. But what is the problem the policy is trying to solve and why is it so problematic? In this episode, Pranav R Satyanath is joined by Pranay Kotasthane and Lt Gen (ret) Prakash Menon to discuss the fundamental of the Agnipath scheme, the unintended consequences it creates and the alternatives.