Why China fears the growing US-Nepal relationship?

On June 12, General Flynn, the commanding general of the United States Army Pacific, concluded his 4-day visit to Nepal. During his visit, General Flynn held meetings with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Deuba and Army Chief General Sharma, among others. However, with the emergence of the controversy surrounding Nepal’s decision to join the State Partnership Programme with the US army, the visit also became controversial. Subsequently, after the SPP was shunned by Nepal, Beijing commended Kathmandu’s opposition to the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy. Why did the SPP become controversial and why does China fear the growing US-Nepal relationship? Priyal Lyncia D’Almeida talks to Shrey Khanna about General Flynn’s Nepal visit and the Chinese fears of growing US-Nepal cooperation.