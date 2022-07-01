How can policies governing Non Timber Forest Produce be made more sustainable?

Non-timber forest produce (NTFP) are an important source of livelihood for India’s forest-dwelling communities. The collection and trade of these produce is regulated by a number of different national level schemes and policies, implemented variously by different states. At the same time, the Community Forest Resource Rights (CFRR) provision of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) holds great potential for empowering communities to carry out ecologically and financially sustainable NTFP harvesting and trade.

In this episode, Rohan Pai talks to Ananya Rao about her experiences from Chhattisgarh around NTFP policies in action and the benefits of integrating NTFP trade with CFRR-based governance.

Suggested Readings:

From Co-option and Conflict to Multilayered Governance? – Forest Governance

Co-operative procurement and marketing of tendu leaves in Madhya Pradesh