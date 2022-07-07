Parental leave policy – perspectives on the way forward

The idea of gender neutral parental leave policies is gaining ground. What would this look like? Why is it important? What can we do to make it more equitable? How can we bring more people into this? Shambhavi Naik, Sridhar Krishna, Sowmya Nandan and Suman Joshi discuss this.

