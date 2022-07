In this episode, Ritul Gaur speaks to Varun Kaushik, Architect and Urban Planner about the latest Global Liveability Index 2022 by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

They discuss the causes behind Indian cities’ abysmally poor rankings, the categories it considers and the importance of this index for policymakers.

They also discuss the evolution of Indian cities, imitation from the west and the need for a new model for Indian cities.

Suggested Readings: