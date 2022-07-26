Civic Technology – The use of technology to engage with the Government

In this episode, Sowmya and Ritul are joined by Antara Vasudev (Founder, CIVIS) and Divya Pinge (Senior Associate, CIVIS) in discussing the relationship between state and citizens and its evolution in the wake of CIVIC tech platforms.

They also talk about pre-legislative consultation, precedents of technology-led initiatives in the International arena, the role of CIVIS and the way forward for the Government.

Suggested Reading: