Battery Swapping Policy in India

A battery swapping policy and interoperability standards are being introduced by the Union Government in the 2022–23 Budget Speech, and NITI Aayog has recently put out the draft battery policy. Priyal D’almeida talks to Rohan Pai about the highlights of the policy and what lies ahead when it comes to battery swapping in India.
Suggested readings:
- Draft Battery Swapping Policy
- How India Can Take a Leaf Out of China’s Playbook on Battery Swapping to Form a Robust EV Ecosystem by Rohan Pai
- India’s Battery Swapping Policy: Too much expected from too little? by Lydia Powell, Akhilesh Sati, Vinod Kumar Tomar