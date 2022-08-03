The Concept and Practice of Open Prison System in India

Did you know that the open prison in Sanganer, Rajasthan is the largest in the world? And it works! Recidivism rates are low, and the monthly costs of maintaining these prisons are 7 times cheaper than the closed prisons in India. In today’s episode, we are joined by Smita Chakraborty, Founder of PAAR (Prison Aid Action Research), an organisation focused on prison reforms & open prison advocacy. We discuss the concept of open prisons, its public policy implications and how it helps us rethink questions of law, justice & punishment.