The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was launched with the support of the Indian government recently. It aims to break the monopoly of E-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart in the market. In this episode, Arjun Gargeyas and Bharath Reddy talk to Mr. Sanjay Jain, a Fellow at iSPIRIT, on how exactly ONDC works and how it might evolve in the near future.

