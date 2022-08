At Rs 48,390 Cr, IPL is now the second most valued sporting event, right after United States’ National Football League (NFL) and has recorded a three-fold increase from what The Walt Disney-Star had paid at Rs 16,347 crore in 2017. In this episode, Bharath Reddy, Ritul Gaur and Rohan Pai unfold the implications of the big players investing in the digital media landscape, and why the IPL is just a starting point for digital domination.