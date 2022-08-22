Withdrawal of the Data Protection Bill

India’s data protection bill has been the subject of much debate over the past 4 years. The bill was recently withdrawn by Union Minister for communications and information technology Ashwini Vaishnav citing the need for changes based on the review by the Joint Committee of Parliament. There has been pushback against some sections by civil society organisations and tech companies. In this episode, Bharath Reddy speaks with Prateek Waghre and Tejasi Panjiar from Internet Freedom Foundation on the complicated legacy of the bill and the way forward.

Suggested readings:

1. Privacy Harms (Danielle Keats Citron and Daniel J. Solove)

2. Privacy as a Public Good (Joshua A.T. Fairfield & Christoph Engel)

3. IFF’s Data Protection Bill Brief