Reimagining justice delivery in India ft. SAMA

Justice, one of the highest virtues of society, is riddled with myriad problems in our country. Equitable access to justice is a misnomer; filing a case in courts is both expensive and time-consuming. Not to forget, courts are heavily overburdened with a colossal list of pending cases. Do we have a solution? Yes, and it lies outside the courtroom.

In this episode, Ritul Gaur and Shrikrishna Upadhyay are joined by Pranjal Sinha and Akshetha Ashok, the Co-founders of SAMA, an ODR platform, about the evolving dispute resolution landscape, their conception of justice, and their work.

