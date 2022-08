India is one of the world’s largest markets for data annotation labour. As of 2021, there were roughly 70,000 people working in the field. Interestingly, most of the labour comes from first generation women workers in Indian towns and villages. In this episode, Carl Jaison speaks to Karishma Mehrotra, Journalist & Fulbright Scholar on her story about women from Ranchi and Mannarkad who play an unglamorous but critical role in the machine learning pipeline.