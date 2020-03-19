Opinion Podcast Thalé-Haraté Kannada Podcast

ಕೊರೋನ – ವೈದ್ಯ. A Private Practitioner & COVID-19.

19 Mar, 2020
Pragati Staff

What is it like to be a practicing doctor and family physician in Bengaluru during COVID-19? Pavan Srinath talks to Dr Srinand Srinivas on Episode 61 of Thale-Harate.   

ಕೊರೋನ ವೈರಸ್ ಪ್ರಪಂಚದ ಕೋಣೆ ಕೋಣೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಹರಡುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದಕ್ಕೆ ಔಷಧಿಗಳು ಪರಿಹಾರಗಳು ಇನ್ನೂ ಸಂಶೋಧನಾ ಸ್ಥಿತಿಯಲ್ಲೇ ಇದೆ. ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಜನಸಾಮಾನ್ಯರಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಮೊದಲನೆಯ ವೈದ್ಯರು ಯಾವಾಗಲೂ ಮನೆ ವೈದ್ಯರೇ ಆಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಈ ಸಮಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬ ಫಿಸಿಷಿಯನ್ ಆಗಿರುವವರು ಅನುಭವ ಏನು? ನಮ್ಮ ಈ ಸಂಚಿೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಡಾ| ಶ್ರಿನಂದ್ ಶ್ರೀನಿವಾಸ್ ಅವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಅನುಭವಗಳನ್ನು ಹಂಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳುತ್ತಾರೆ.

The Coronavirus Disease 2019 is a global pandemic today, with close to 200,000 cases reported worldwide as of March 18, 2020.

Even as governments in India are trying to respond to COVID-19, the first point of healthcare for most Indians is their private General Physician. What is it like to be a practicing doctor in Bengaluru during the time of COVID? How are they helping patients stay safe? Dr Srinand Srinivas joins Pavan Srinath on Episode 61 of the Thale-Harate Kannada Podcast to talk about just that.

Dr Srinand Srinivas is a general and sports medicine physician working in Bengaluru. He practices at Srinivasa Clinic in KR Market and near Lal Bagh. Dr Srinand is also a national-level swimmer and has been the medical officer for numerous sports, swimming and marathon teams including the Bengaluru United Hockey Club. He is on Instagram as @sportsdocsri.

