Space law expert Ranjana Kaul and space entrepreneur Narayan Prasad discuss space reforms and the recent Indian IN-SPACe announcement with host Pavan Srinath on Episode 144 of The Pragati Podcast.



On June 24, 2020, the Cabinet of the Govt of India met to approve the setting up of IN-SPACe, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre. This has been heralded as historic space reforms in India. Ranjana Kaul and Narayan Prasad discuss what we know about IN-SPACe so far, the role of the private sector in space, what space reforms are necessary for India.

This is a new, interactive episode that goes beyond the regular audio experience, like Episode 143 of The Pragati Podcast with Kartik Parija.

A request to all listeners: please try listening to the episode on the IVM Podcasts Android App, the Adori iOS app, or on your desktop or mobile browser to get a rich, interactive experience. Regular listening on your preferred podcast app remains the same, and you can switch any time.

Dr. Ranjana Kaul is Partner in Dua Associates, a leading law firm in India. She specializes in the international law of outer space and related national policies and regulations applicable to space sector and downstream space technology business verticals. She is an affiliate of the International Institute of Space Law, Paris; Space & Satellite Professional International (India), and Women in Aviation International (India).

Dr. Narayan Prasad (@cosmosguru) is a co-founder at satsearch.co, a global marketplace for space supported and incubated by the European Space Agency. He is the host of the NewSpace India Podcast, and also serves as a Partner to SpacePark Kerala, a Government of Kerala initiative to develop a dedicated space activities hub in India.

Further listening:

Follow The Pragati Podcast on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

If you have any questions or comments, do send an email to [email protected] or drop us a message on social media, we would love to know what you think of the show.

Subscribe & listen to The Pragati Podcast on iTunes, Saavn, Spotify, Castbox, Google Podcasts, AudioBoom, YouTube or any other podcast app. You can find the podcast everywhere.

The Pragati Podcast is made possible thanks to the support of The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).