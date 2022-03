Article 21 of the Indian Constitution states “No person shall be deprived of his life or personal liberty except according to procedure established by law”. In this episode, Apurva Kumar and Sarthak Pradhan discuss the history, evolution, interpretation of article 21 and also shed light on the concept of “due process”.

Here is the book referred to in the podcast – Liberty After Freedom: A History of Article 21, Due Process and the Constitution of India, By Rohan J. Alva