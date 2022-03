The Government of India has been promoting traditional medicines like Coronil, Giloy with a lot of vigor. Mahek Nankani and Harshit Kukreja discuss what is wrong with India’s approach and how we can make traditional medicine scientific.

Suggested Readings:

General Guidelines For Clinical Evaluation Of Ayurvedic Interventions

IMA ‘shocked’ over Patanjali’s claim on Coronil; demands explanation from Harsh Vardhan