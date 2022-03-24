Ep. 788: Exploring India-US Cooperation in Military AI

As the United States (US) and India gradually deepen cooperation in political, technological, and other areas, the cooperation in military Artificial Intelligence (AI) also holds a lot of potential. In this episode, Megha Pardhi and Husanjot Chahal explore avenues for India-US cooperation in military applications of AI.

Husanjot Chahal is Research Analyst at the Centre for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University’s Walsh School of Foreign Service. Before CSET, she worked in the World Bank’s Corporate Security Division and in New Delhi-based research organizations, including the MP Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA).