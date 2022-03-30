Ep. 792: Did Russia use a Hypersonic Missile in Ukraine?

The Russian Ministry of Defence recently announced that a Kinzhal missile was used during combat in Ukraine. Taken at face value the event could have been the first-ever use of a hypersonic weapon in combat. The use involved a strike against an underground target but it is unclear if the hypersonic nature of the missile played a role. Aditya Pareek joins Pranav Satyanath to discuss the Kinzhal strike and other precision munition use in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Pranav R. Satyanath is an independent analyst. He works on issues related to anti-satellite weapons, missile defenses and other emerging technologies.