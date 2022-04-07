Ep. 798: A New Employment Data Architecture to Solve the Jobs Crisis

Sridhar Krishna, Senior Scholar at The Takshashila Institution speaks to Dr. Radhicka Kapoor, Senior Visiting Fellow at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) on the huge employment crisis facing the nation. Dr. Kapoor explains how the two significant changes to employment data, the replacement of the NSSO’s quinquennial Employment and Unemployment Surveys with an annual Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the introduction of monthly payroll data are inadequate given the dualistic nature of India’s labour markets, the dominance of low- wage and low-productivity jobs and the problem of underemployment.
Suggested Readings:
- An Employment Data Strategy for India; India Policy Forum, 2019 by Radhicka Kapoor
- Rethinking India’s Employment Data Architecture; Economic and Political Weekly of India, 2018 by Radhicka Kapoor
- India’s jobless growth by Sridhar Krishna and Aarushi Kataria
- Education, labour and agriculture reforms will usher in individual freedom by Manish Sabharwal.
- Trends and forecasting of employment intensity of growth in India by Puttanaik and Nayak.
- The employment elasticity of economic growth by Morén and Wändal.