Ep. 808: Sri Lanka’s Default and The Future of Rajapaksa Family

On April 12, Sri Lanka declared the default on all payments on its $51-billion external debt to save precious forex reserves to buy oil and agricultural commodities. The alarming level of food scarcity in the country has mobilized the population to demand the ouster of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his family from the government. How has the situation deteriorated to such an extent? What is the role of the Ukraine War in aggravating economic instability in Sri Lanka? What is the political future of the Rajapaksa family? And What can India do to help ease the situation in the country? Aditya Pareek talks to Shrey Khanna to discuss Sri Lanka’s economic crisis and the future of the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lankan politics.