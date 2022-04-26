Ep. 810: Social Movements and Public Policy

The Yellow Vest Movement in France, the Farmers’ Movement in India, the Civil Rights Movement or Marriage Equality in the United States, and the Anti-Sexual Harassment movement in Pakistan have one thing in common: they were social movements that were able to affect public policy change by creating, amending or repealing legislature. Policies are made behind closed doors yet they affect people outside of these doors. One way to affect change is to intervene behind these supposed closed doors. Atish Padhy and Aarushi Kataria discuss the role of social movements in public policy through a case study of the Alliance Against Sexual Harassment (AASHA) which helped bring laws against sexual harrasment in Pakistan.