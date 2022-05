The naval branch of China’s People’s Liberation Army completed 73 years in service. During these 73 years, PLA Navy went on to be seen as the ‘Assassin’s Mace’ to a key force safeguarding China’s overseas interests. In this episode, Megha Pardhi talks to Suyash Desai about PLA Navy’s journey.

Link to Suyash’s article: https://www.news18.com/news/opinion/73-years-of-pla-navy-from-assassins-mace-to-safeguarding-overseas-interests-5037529.html