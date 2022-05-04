Ep. 815: NFTs Could Revolutionise Policies

Till now, conversations around web3 have revolved around crypto, but they’re not changing with the influx of NFTs, DAOs, and smart contracts. We are still in the nascent stages of the revolution as it unfolds. NFTs can be a part of land contracts, elections, a new financial system, and everything that is connected to ownership. What could be the implications of accepting this and taking large strides in this space? Aarushi Kataria talks to Aritra Sarkhel (Director, Public Policy and Governance at WazirX) about the implications acceptance of NFTs could have on India’s policies.