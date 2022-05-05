Ep. 816: Time to Focus on Inflation Again

With the latest retail inflation figures coming in at 6.95%, the focus should shift to inflation and monetary policy. The RBI is bound by an inflation targeting mechanism, where it is accountable to parliament when inflation is in excess of 6% for three consecutive quarters. Anupam Manur and Mihir Mahajan discuss the evolution of central bank mandates, the inflation targeting mechanism and why the RBI has been let-off easily this time despite inflation breaching the comfort zone.

