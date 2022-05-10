Ep. 819: Informal Matters – Future of Quad in the Indo-Pacific

Since the 2017 relaunch of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), it has been popular in the discourse on Indo-Pacific in India. In this episode, Megha Pardhi talks to Dr Brendon Cannon on various aspects of Quad in the Indo-Pacific and the future of Quad.

Dr. Brendon J. Cannon earned a PhD in Political Science with an emphasis on International Relations at the University of Utah, USA (2009). His research interests include contextualizing domestic, regional and international relations in eastern Africa, regional security in the Gulf and western Indian Ocean region, the political economy of ports, bases and airports, as well as the Indo-Pacific strategy of India, Japan, the US and Australia as well as China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as they relate to and are operationalized in Eastern Africa. He is the author of multiple articles and books on Indo-Pacific.

Click here to read Dr Brendon Cannon and Ash Rossiter’s paper: Locating the Quad: informality, institutional flexibility, and future alignment in the Indo-Pacific.