According to Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) the unemployment rate in Goa has increased from 11.6% to 15.5% in the last 3 months, which is higher than the national average. The mining ban and loss of tourist influx over the last two years are the main reasons for these numbers.

Sridhar Krishna and Sudisha Mishra discuss these reasons behind the unemployment rate, what can possibly boost employment in Goa, and how to get tourism to create more jobs in India.

Suggested Readings: