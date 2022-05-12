Ep. 820: Ukraine War’s Impact on Space

In the ongoing Ukraine conflict, the use of space has played a key role on both sides.

With fears of the conflict extending into space, the status of private companies and their space assets being seen as legitimate targets by belligerents has entered the discourse.

The latest economic sanctions and tech. export controls imposed on Russia have also derailed space cooperation between Russia and many Western countries and private companies. The potential fallout may also usher in delays for India’s space activities and possibly decline for Russia’s own space programme. Aditya Pareek joins Aditya Ramanathan to discuss the future direction of impact on space activities around the world in light of the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.