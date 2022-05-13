Ep. 822: Chinese Democracy: Some Guns and Some Roses?

China has tried to define and project itself as a democracy as opposed to the general conception of China as an authoritarian political system. These attempts seem to be not just to highlight China’s democratic system, but also to highlight how different it is from the western conception of democracy. In this episode, Megha Pardhi talks to Dr. Sungmin Cho about China’s attempts to define its own version of democracy.

Dr. Sungmin Cho is a Professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) since August 2018. His research interests cover China-Korean Peninsula relations, North Korea’s nuclear program, Korean unification, and the US alliance in East Asia. He also closely follows the domestic politics of China and North Korea.

Cleck here to read Dr. Cho’s paper on Why Non-Democracy Engages with Western Democracy-Promotion Programs.

