Sri Lankan Crisis and India’s Challenges

The largely peaceful anti-government protests in Sri Lanka became violent earlier this week after the clashes between the government’s supporters and the protestors. Nine people lost their lives in the resulting violence, including two policemen. After the angry crowd burnt Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s ancestral home, he had to resign and is now living in Trincomalee naval base. His brother, President Gotabaya, remains in power, even as the protests continue with the slogans of #GoGotaGo. Priyal Lyncia D’Almeida talks to Shrey Khanna to discuss how the latest events in Sri Lanka impact India and what New Delhi can do for the Sri Lankan democracy.