The State of abortion policy and access in India

In the United States, there is much ongoing discussion around a leaked draft opinion by the US supreme court that reveals that the landmark Roe V Wade judgment, which protected abortion rights in the country, is likely to be overturned.

This discussion has gone beyond the powers of the judiciary in the US and has been centred around women’s rights and the importance of safe and legal abortions. Such a discussion needs to be global, even in countries where abortion is not as contentious an issue. Such as India, where despite abortion being legal since 1971, the state of women’s reproductive rights is far from ideal.

Priyal Lyncia D’ Almeida, Aarushi Kataria and Atish Padhy discuss the state of abortion access and policy in India.

The episode references the following articles and studies: