A year from the deadly second wave of Covid-19, the WHO has released a report estimating 47.4 lakh excess deaths in India for 2020-21. The government has objected to the estimate, standing by its narrative of 5 lakh Covid deaths. Mihir Mahajan and Suman Joshi discuss the WHO report, how deaths are measured in India, and why it is important to have up to date and accurate data on mortality.

Suggested Readings: