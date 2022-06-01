Over two years after the pandemic began and changed the geography of work to one’s home, we are now seeing the rise of Workspace 2.0. Boardrooms are debating what should be the organization’s Return to Office policy, especially in light of what the world, their competitors, customers, and employees want. Aarushi Kataria speaks to Priti Kataria (CHRO, iCORE, Wipro) about the Return to Office debate in organizations, the role of policymakers, and the impact on employees.

