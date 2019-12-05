इस्लामिक स्टेट की हार

This is Episode 51 of PuliyaBaazi, a fortnightly podcast hosted by Pranay Kotasthane and Saurabh Chandra.
The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria finally met its demise with the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on October 26th. So in this episode of Puliyabaazi we take a look at ISIS, its recruitment methods, its use of technology, and its bureaucracy. We also discuss cases in the Indian sub-continent that claimed links with the ISIS. Joining us for this conversation is Kabir Taneja, a Fellow with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Kabir’s new book ‘The ISIS Peril
The World’s Most Feared Terror Group and Its Shadow on South Asia’ explores the psychology of jihadists on various narratives from Kashmir to Kerala, the Islamic State’s online propaganda strategies by way of Twitter, Facebook and Telegram, leading to the radicalization and subsequent recruitment of the youth, to the Holey Bakery attack in Bangladesh in 2016 and the Easter weekend bombings in Sri Lanka in 2019.
२६ अक्टूबर को अबू बक्र अल-बग़दादी की मौत के साथ आईएसआईएस की दरिंदगी का एक अध्याय का भी अंत हो गया | इस घिनौने आतंकी संगठन की करतूतों से तो हम सब वाक़िफ़ है पर इसके ढाँचे के बार में हम कम ही जानते है | मसलन, इस्लामिक स्टेट की आमदनी के स्त्रोत और नए आतंकियों को बहलाने-फुसलाने के तरीकों के बारे में जानना ज़रूरी है ऐसे संगठनो का जड़ से ख़ात्मा करने के लिए | तो इसी विषय पर चर्चा कबीर तनेजा के साथ, जिनकी नई क़िताब ‘The ISIS Peril’ इस गुट की भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में गतिविधियों पर रोशनी डालती है|
For further reading:
-
The ISIS Peril: The World’s Most Feared Terror Group and Its Shadow on South Asia, Kabir Taneja
-
इस्लामिक स्टेट का खात्मा, ISIS का नहीं, Kabir Taneja
-
Who Becomes a Terrorist?: Poverty, Education, and the Origins of Political Violence, Alexander Lee
-
ISIS Files, George Washington University
-
Inside ISIS – Interview with Rukmini Callimachi, The Irish Times World View Podcast