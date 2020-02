This is Episode 43 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan

Karin Vazquez joins Hamsini Hariharan on episode 43 of States of Anarchy to talk about the Brazil-India relationship beyond dictators. For questions or comments, reach out to the host @HamsiniH or on Instagram @statesofanarchy.

Read More:

Brazil- India Relations: Beyond the 70 Years edited by Karin Vazquez