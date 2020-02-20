पकोड़ानॉमिक्स: फेरीवालों की व्यथा. Street Vending in India.

Street vendors are a quintessential part of Indian cities. Yet, their right to carry out their trade in public spaces is hampered by inherent class bias and state corruption. So in this episode, we speak to Prashant Narang, lawyer and Associate Director at Centre for Civil Society in Delhi. Prashant is the mind behind the Street Vendor Compliance Index, a study that assesses the implementation of the Street Vendor (Protection and Regulation of Street Vending) Act 2014. His activism also secured a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court leading to implementation of the Street Vendor law in Rajasthan.

भारत के हर शहर में आपको फेरीवाले मिल जाएंगे | लेकिन अपनी आजीविका कमाने के लिए उन्हें सरकारी भ्रष्टाचार और सामाजिक भेदभाव के साथ रोज़ाना जूझना पड़ता है | तो इस पुलियाबाज़ी में हमने फेरीवालों की समस्याओं को समझने की कोशिश की प्रशांत नारंग से, जो काफ़ी अरसे से फेरीवालों के व्यवसाय के मौलिक अधिकार के पक्ष में एक मुहीम चला रहे है | प्रशांत से हमने इन सवालों पर चर्चा की:

“फेरीवाला” किसे कहते है? क्या परिभाषा है इसकी? कितने फेरीवाले है भारत में? आम तौर पर फेरीवालों को नकारात्मक तौर पर क्यों देखा जाता है? फेरीवाले रोड या footpath ब्लॉक कर लेते है अक्सर, यह भी अक्सर देखा गया है। इसका क्या इलाज है? सरकार और और न्याय संस्थान कब से फेरीवालों के विषय में रुचि लेने लगे? संविधान के article १९ के तहत तो फेरीवाले के व्यवसाय में कोई आपत्ति नहीं होनी चाहिए । फिर कैसे उन्हें इस अधिकार से वंचित रखा जा रहा है | २०१४ में सांसद ने स्ट्रीट वेंडर्स विधेयक लागू किया। क्या है यह विधेयक? इसके कार्यान्वयन में क्या मुश्किलें आई है? दूसरे देशों के कुछ उदाहरण क्या सिखाते है इस मामले में?

Readings:

1) Do street vendors have a right to the city?

2) Modi govt will count vendors but must improve their ease of doing business too

3) Plight of Indian street vendors, inherent class bias, bribery stalls lives

4) About time we made space for street vendors in Delhi

5) रेहड़ी फेरीवालेः असुविधा और अभावों के बीच असुरक्षित भविष्य की दुनिया

6) Street Vendor Act Compliance Index: 2017| 2019

