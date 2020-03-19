महामारियों का कहर और भारत की तैयारी

The world is still trying to figure a way out of the coronavirus outbreak. So in this episode, we take a step back and discuss common epidemics in India — their reasons, cures, and preparedness. Joining us is Shambhavi Naik, a cancer biologist and fellow at Takshashila Institution’s Technology Policy Programme.

वायरस क्या हैं और इतने घातक क्यों हैं? महामारियाँ कैसे फैलती हैं? अब जब करोनावायरस महामारी के कहर से पूरा विश्व जूझ रहा है तो इस बार सुनिए संक्रामक रोग के विज्ञान और रोकथाम पर गहरी चर्चा साइंस पॉलिसी रिसर्चर शाम्भवी नाईक के साथ |

