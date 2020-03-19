महामारियों का कहर और भारत की तैयारी

The world is still trying to figure a way out of the coronavirus outbreak. So in this episode, we take a step back and discuss common epidemics in India — their reasons, cures, and preparedness. Joining us is Shambhavi Naik, a cancer biologist and fellow at Takshashila Institution’s Technology Policy Programme.
वायरस क्या हैं और इतने घातक क्यों हैं? महामारियाँ कैसे फैलती हैं? अब जब करोनावायरस महामारी के कहर से पूरा विश्व जूझ रहा है तो इस बार सुनिए संक्रामक रोग के विज्ञान और रोकथाम पर गहरी चर्चा साइंस पॉलिसी रिसर्चर शाम्भवी नाईक के साथ |
Readings:
- The Unforgiving Math That Stops Epidemics, Tara Smith, The Scientific American
- Why Soap Works, Ferris Jabr, The New York Times
- Epidemics in India Since 1900, Neha Banka, The Indian Express
- How the Spanish Flu of 1918 Changed India, Laura Spinney, Caravan
- A Qualitative and Quantitative Analysis of Public Health Expenditure in India, Pavan Srinath, Pranay Kotasthane, Devika Kher, Takshashila Institution Working Paper
Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:
Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/
Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube or any other podcast app.