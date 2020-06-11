65 भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था में जान कैसे फूंके?

In this episode, we discuss India’s economic trajectory before, during, and after COVID-19 with Ajit Ranade, Senior Fellow at the Takshashila Institution. Ajit talks about the factors that derailed the Indian economy and suggests concrete actions that Indian governments can take to bounce back from the economic crisis. Listen in!

इस एपिसोड में चर्चा भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था पर जाने-माने अर्थशास्त्री अजीत रानडे के साथ. अजीत तक्षशिला इंस्टीटूशन में सीनियर फेलो है और उनके अर्थव्यवस्था पर लेख भारत के लगभग हर प्रमुख अंग्रेजी अखबार में छपते रहते है | अजीत के साथ इस पुलियाबाज़ी में कोविड-१९ के पहले, कोविड-१९ के दौरान, और कोविड-१९ के बाद की अर्थव्यवस्था पर चर्चा की|

