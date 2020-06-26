66 मानसिक आरोग्य और हम

In this episode, we spoke to Manoj Chandran (@manoj1chandran), CEO of White Swan Foundation — a not-for-profit organisation that offers knowledge services in the area of mental health. Manoj busts many myths about mental health, and illness. Going beyond the clinical aspects, Manoj talks about the role of individuals, society, and the state, in improving mental health.

मानसिक आरोग्य और शारीरिक आरोग्य के बारे में हमारी धारणाएँ काफ़ी अलग है | ये ग़लत धारणाएँ अक्सर मानसिक रोग की चिकित्सा में आड़े आ जाती हैं | तो इस एपिसोड में हमने पुलियाबाज़ी की मनोज चंद्रन (@manoj1chandran) से जो कि मानसिक आरोग्य के बारे में सही ज्ञान को समाज तक पहुंचाने का प्रयास कर रहे है | मनोज वाइट स्वान फ़ाउंडेशन फ़ॉर मेंटल हेल्थ के सीईओ है | इस गैरलाभकारी संगठन ने मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के क्षेत्र में उपलब्ध ज्ञान और जानकारी को लोगों तक पहुंचाने का बीड़ा उठाया है|

