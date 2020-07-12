Podcast PuliyaBaazi

#67: चीन से कैसे निपटे?

12 Jul, 2020
Pragati Staff

षि जिनपिंग-संचालित चीन के अहंकार को तोड़ने के लिए भारत के पास क्या विकल्प है? चीनी कम्पनी के ऐप्प बैन करने के कदम के क्या फ़ायदे-नुक़सान है? आर्थिक क्षेत्र में चीन से लड़ाई में कितनी समझदारी है? इन्हीं सवालों पर सुनिए पुलियाबाज़ी सौरभ और प्रणय के साथ|

What are India’s options against the People’s Republic of China’s arrogance? What are the costs and benefits of banning apps of Chinese companies? Can economic power be exercised to hurt China without incurring significant costs? Saurabh and Pranay tackle these questions in the next episode.

Readings:

  1. China’s arrogance and the logic of strategy, by Pranay Kotasthane
  2. An Indian Approach to Navigate China’s Rise, by Manoj Kewalramani et al
  3. India can resist China by acting in concert with its adversariesMint, by Nitin Pai
  4. Can India and China Fight and Trade?All Things Policy episode #355

Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunesGoogle PodcastsCastboxAudioBoomYouTubeSpotify or any other podcast app.

Please share

About the author

View All Posts

Pragati Staff

Pragati Staff is the best staff ever. I mean, we've seen a lot of staff, and let us tell you this, this is THE BEST. Haters will hate. SAD.

Follow us