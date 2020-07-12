67: चीन से कैसे निपटे?

षि जिनपिंग-संचालित चीन के अहंकार को तोड़ने के लिए भारत के पास क्या विकल्प है? चीनी कम्पनी के ऐप्प बैन करने के कदम के क्या फ़ायदे-नुक़सान है? आर्थिक क्षेत्र में चीन से लड़ाई में कितनी समझदारी है? इन्हीं सवालों पर सुनिए पुलियाबाज़ी सौरभ और प्रणय के साथ|

What are India’s options against the People’s Republic of China’s arrogance? What are the costs and benefits of banning apps of Chinese companies? Can economic power be exercised to hurt China without incurring significant costs? Saurabh and Pranay tackle these questions in the next episode.

