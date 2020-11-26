Ep. 77: भारत में बैंकिंग: राजे-रजवाड़ों से उदारीकरण तक

In this second and final episode on India’s banking system, we pick up some more interesting strands of India’s monetary history. We are joined again by Amol Agrawal (@mostlyeconomics), Assistant Professor at Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University.

In episode #75, Amol began with the Hundi system in India and ended at the nationalisation phase of 1969. In this episode, we find out the banking systems in the princely states, government-mandated efforts for financial inclusion, and recent developments on banking reforms.

भारत में बैंकिंग पर दूसरे और अंतिम एपिसोड में एक बार फिर अमोल अग्रवाल (@mostlyeconomics) कई रोचक किस्से सुना रहे है | आज़ादी से पहले की पाँच सौ से ज़्यादा रियासतों में बैंकिंग कैसे होती थी? आज़ादी बाद वित्तीय समावेशन के लिए क्या कदम उठाए गए और किस हद तक ये सफल हो पाए? ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों पर एक और पुलियाबाज़ी|

