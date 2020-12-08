A Tale of Two Democracies

This is episode 62 of States of Anarchy hosted by Hamsini Hariharan.
Dr. Monish Tourangbam joins Hamsini Hariharan in episode 63 of States of Anarchy to discuss relations between India and the United States of America.
States of Anarchy is supported by The Takshashila Institution and the Independent Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF).
Read More:
- Estranged Democracies – Dennis Kux
- Quit India: American Response to the 1942 Struggle -M.S. Venkataramani and B.K. Shrivastava
- The Hope And The Reality: U.S.-indian Relations From Roosevelt To Reagan – Harold A Gould, Sumit Ganguly
- The Cold War on the Periphery: The United States, India & Pakistan – Robert Mcmahon
- Cold Peace: China-India Rivalry in the Twenty-First Century – Jeff M. Smith
- Indo US Relations into the 21st Century – Chintamani Mahapatra
- Engaging India: Diplomacy, Democracy, and the Bomb – Strobe Talbott
- India and the United States in the 21st Century: Reinventing Partnership – Teresita C. Schaffer
- Crossing the Rubicon: The Shaping of India’s New Foreign Policy – C Raja Mohan
- Impossible Allies: Nuclear India, The United States and the Global Order – C Raja Mohan
- JFK’s Forgotten Crisis: Tibet, the CIA, and the Sino-Indian War – Riedel Bruce
- Fateful Triangle: How China Shaped U.S.-India Relations During the Cold War – Tanvi Madan
- Forged in Crisis: India and the United States Since 1947 – Rudra Chaudhuri
- India and the United States: The Cold Peace – HS Brands