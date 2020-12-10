Podcast PuliyaBaazi

Ep. 78: नए कृषि कानून: आज़ादी या बोझ?

10 Dec, 2020
Pragati Staff

What do the recent changes in agricultural laws mean for farmers? Will these changes unshackle the agricultural sector or do the problems lie elsewhere? We discuss these questions and more with Gunwant Patil, leader of the Shetkari Sangathana Movement and a farmer himself.

आजकल चल रहे कृषि आंदोलन के क्या कारण है? क्या यह कानून कृषि क्षेत्र में समृद्धि लाने में सक्षम है? इसी विषय पर ये पुलियाबाज़ी शेतकरी संघटना के लीडर गुणवंत पाटिल के साथ |

For more:

  1. Gunwant Patil’s Manthan talk

  2. A profile of the Shetkari Sanghatana movement

  3. Gunwant Patil’s episode on The Seen and the Unseen

  4. Agricultural Economist Ashok Gulati on the farm laws, Indian Express

