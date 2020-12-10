Ep. 78: नए कृषि कानून: आज़ादी या बोझ?

What do the recent changes in agricultural laws mean for farmers? Will these changes unshackle the agricultural sector or do the problems lie elsewhere? We discuss these questions and more with Gunwant Patil, leader of the Shetkari Sangathana Movement and a farmer himself.
आजकल चल रहे कृषि आंदोलन के क्या कारण है? क्या यह कानून कृषि क्षेत्र में समृद्धि लाने में सक्षम है? इसी विषय पर ये पुलियाबाज़ी शेतकरी संघटना के लीडर गुणवंत पाटिल के साथ |
Agricultural Economist Ashok Gulati on the farm laws, Indian Express
