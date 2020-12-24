Ep. 79: माहौल की महिमा। Why Narratives Matter?

Narratives are all around us. Whether it’s policy, politics, or the economy, the stories we tell and listen matter. In this Puliyabaazi, we discuss why narratives have the power to make the unreal real with economic historian and assistant professor at IIM Bangalore, Prateek Raj (@PrateekRaj_).

आजकल “नैरेटिव” का बोलबाला है. हर कोई नए तरीकों से कहानियाँ बुन रहा है – भले ही उसका तथ्य से कोई वास्ता हो या नहीं. इस शब्द का मतलब क्या है और नैरेटिव हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था और राजनीति पर क्या असर करते है, ऐसे ही कुछ सवालों पर पुलियाबाज़ी आर्थिक इतिहासकार प्रतीक राज के साथ.

Can Narratives Shape Society?, ProMarket, by Prateek Raj A Brief history of the Marketplace of Ideas, Milken Review, by Prateek Raj A Culture of Growth: The Origins of the Modern Economy, a book by Joel Mokyr Bourgeois Trilogy book series by Dierdre McCloskey

