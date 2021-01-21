Ep. 82: एक जन संविधान. A People’s Constitution.

Contrary to some notions that the Indian Constitution is as an elitist document far removed from the Indian populace, the document in fact profoundly transformed everyday life of ordinary Indians, in mostly desirable and sometimes unintended ways.

In this episode, Pranay and Saurabh speak to Rohit De (@itihaasnaama) — author of A People’s Constitution: The Everyday Life of Law in the Indian Republic on how ordinary Indians deployed constitutional provisions to restrain the government’s interference in their everyday lives.

संविधान का एक आम भारतीय के आम जीवन पर क्या असर हुआ? इसी सवाल पर है यह पुलियाबाज़ी इतिहासकार रोहित दे के साथ। रोहित की किताब A People’s Constitution: The Everyday Life of Law in the Indian Republic चार ऐसे किस्से बयां करती है जहाँ नागरिकों ने अपने नए मूल अधिकारों का प्रयोग कर सरकार की रोज़मर्रा के जीवन में दखलंदाज़ी का विरोध किया।

For more:

Puliyabaazi is on these platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/puliyabaazi

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/puliyabaazi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/puliyabaazi/

Subscribe & listen to the podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Castbox, AudioBoom, YouTube, Spotify or any other podcast app.